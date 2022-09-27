Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
WAIR
Ranked #17 for today
WAIR
Drive sales and reduce returns with size recommendations
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Built upon the world's largest and fastest-growing database of 3D body scans, WAIR leverages AI-driven, 3D body data to help online shoppers find their best-fitting clothing sizes 🛒
Available on Shopify, BigCommerce, and Magento 🔥
Launched in
Fashion
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
by
WAIR: Size and Fit Recommendation
Polywork
Ad
Discover opportunities to collaborate
About this launch
WAIR: Size and Fit Recommendation
Drive sales and reduce returns with size recommendations
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
WAIR by
WAIR: Size and Fit Recommendation
was hunted by
Greg Moore
in
Fashion
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Greg Moore
and
Tyler Carter
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
WAIR: Size and Fit Recommendation
is not rated yet. This is WAIR: Size and Fit Recommendation's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#53
Report