Wagmi.Footbool by Wagmi11
Predict, mint and win
WAGMI.FOOTBALL ⚽️ by WAGMI11.com is a NFT Raffle for ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Ethereum mainnet blockchain. 1. Visit: https://wagmi.football/mint 2. Mint your fav team. 3 .Hodl, Switch and Claim reward if your team wins the World Cup 🏆
Launched in
Soccer
,
Cryptocurrency
,
NFT
by
About this launch
Predict, Mint and Win!
Wagmi.Footbool by Wagmi11 by
was hunted by
ŠaŅťơsh A
in
Soccer
,
Cryptocurrency
,
NFT
. Made by
ŠaŅťơsh A
,
Tumin
and
Muskan Jaiswal
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Wagmi.Footbool by Wagmi11's first launch.
