Home
→
Product
→
Wagmi
Wagmi
An Ethereum wallet to use with your friends
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Wagmi wallet lets you easily purchase NFTs as a group in just a few steps:
👛 Create a wallet
👯♀️ Send an invite code to your friends
🖼 Propose an NFT to purchase together
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Wagmi
Follow for updates
About this launch
Wagmi
An Ethereum wallet to use with your friends
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Wagmi by
Wagmi
was hunted by
Neo Cho
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Neo Cho
and
Alex Reyes
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
Wagmi
is not rated yet. This is Wagmi's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#53
