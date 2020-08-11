Discussion
Baptiste Morch
Maker
Hi guys! Since the start of the pandemic, my team (including the great @leddt and @mdeslauriers ) and I switched to full-time remote work. We work in a web agency and were always in offices before, so it was kinda new, and we had to find ways to cope with this new situation. Basically we were always working all in the same space (within a bigger openspace with the rest of our coworkers) and we noticed we liked seeing each other during the pre-COVID era, see if another of us was available to discuss or already in one of our 4 - 5 meeting rooms in another meeting. But switching to meetings within Google Meet only made us realize we had less ways of re-creating this kind of feeling that we had in our physical workplace. So we created a browser extension allowing us to enhance our Google Meet experience by seeing everyone (at first in our team, and now in our entire company), if they were already in a Google Meet meeting, with who, and the ability to join them without having to go through Google Meet page or Google Calendar events. We use our extension everyday and thought that maybe, if some other people from other company had the same issues than us, they could benefit from this as well. This extension is totally free!
