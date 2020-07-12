Discussion
Kevin Showkat
Hi all, Some friends and I created Wager Town to solve a specific problem we were having: how can a group of friends watching a live event together make friendly wagers amongst each other? Introducing the wagering game. Think of it as a hybrid between Jeopardy and fantasy sports, where players compete to make correct "bets" on offered prompts ("Will LeBron score more than 30 points tonight?"). Correct bets add to your balance, wrong ones deduct from it. Top players every week win cash prizes. We launched Wager Town in January and have grown the community to ~25K players, with daily games on all types of current events: state lottery numbers, sports games, TV show plotlines. Some other fun insights: we have a fairly diverse userbase, with 60% of our players identifying as female, & 30% of users above the age of 45 (according to data from Facebook/Google). Play Wager Town and let us know what you think! Best, Kevin
this is a great product let me open my wallet
@poolnoodle93 Thank you Mister Saarim!
And how long did it take you to give the Hadoop logo a new nose?
