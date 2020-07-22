Waffle Journal
Satoru Sasozaki
Hunter
🗺 When I moved to San Francisco from Japan, I had no problem stay in touch with friends and family. Back then, we all used to post personal stuff on instagram, twitter, even on Facebook. 💔 But this past two years, I’ve been feeling so disconnected from the closest people in my life. No one shares anything personal on public anymore. Social became just another media between influencers and us. It’s no longer a space for us to stay in touch with the people we care about. 💡 That’s when the original idea of Waffle Journal was born. What if I have a journal book dedicated to my family and friends, and share anything I like without any stress. 📒 Waffle is a shared journal app for you to stay closer to the people you care about most. Create your own journal book, invite them, share your everyday life with no noise or pressure. 👂🏽 We're still in beta so there will be bugs (please bear with us!) I'm looking forward to hearing back from the PH community!
This is what I was always looking for! Super duper! I’m really enjoying the private journal feature :) Huge upvote!
Nice work!
What a brilliant app! I love it :))
