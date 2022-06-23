Products
Waaard For Login
Ranked #17 for today
Waaard For Login
OAuth login for your website in less than 60 seconds
Building login flows is easy, but tedious. Why waste time getting OAuth working when you can let Waaard do it? Waaard For Login makes it as easy at 2 (!) steps to set up a functioning login flow for your site.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
by
Waaard
About this launch
Waaard
Share links only your clients can open
Waaard For Login by
Waaard
was hunted by
vados
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
vados
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Waaard
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#56
