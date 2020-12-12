Log In
WA! Gmail Add-on

Get your prospect full story at a glance.

Workspace Automation allows you to get a 360° overview of your contact from all your tools right within your Gmail inbox.
Retrieve Contact's details from your CRM or your Helpdesk – explore Opportunities or Tickets associated with them and more!
Thibaut van der WerfCOO @Tulip
Great product @henrichabrand1 ! It's help me a lot to automate and cross informations from all my tools like Hubspot or Trello.
Henri Chabrand
Thanks Thibaut for the kind words 💪
Dagmawi
Product Validator
Hey Henri, I don't see a landing page that showcases your product. Is that not important to you?
Henri Chabrand
Hi Dagmawi 👋 I've got a landing page indeed, you can find it at workspace-automation.com – but I've just released the beta and I'm still working on the value proposition 😉
Henri Chabrand
Maker
I'm launching the beta of Workspace Automation and wanted to share this with the ProductHunt community 🚀 I've been built this tool to answer the pains of Sales and Operation Teams I work with – where information about their prospect or client is spread out in various tools and it's hard to get the full picture when answering a client. But they can now get access directly from Gmail, both on desktop and mobile, to the full history of a client/lead – even from tools managed by other teams! The Add-on is now connected to 5 tools – and as it is the gift season🎁 if you let me know in a comment here the tool you use – I'll add it to the Add-on before Christmas 🎅 🎄
