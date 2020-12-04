discussion
Evans Akanno
MakerDesigner building web products
Hey guys, I've been making custom icons while designing web and app products over the past year and I thought it would be nice to create a library in a UX driven web app to help other makers save time. Vzy icons app is designed in a minimal interface that allows you to easily customize edges, width, and colors for all the icons at once. Other cool features are; - Light & Dark Mode - Ajax Live Search - Works offline - Icon variations - Growing pack You can download 200+ free icons on Vzy or get full access at a one-time fee of $59. Vzy ~ Very Easy Pssst: Grab the launch deal of $29 for just 50 people - gum.co/vzy-icons-pro
Great product, Evans! Happy customer here ;) I look forward seeing where you take this.
@cogentgene Thank you!
This looks amazing, @evansakanno. So simple to use!