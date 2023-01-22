Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vzy
Ranked #17 for today
Vzy
Make websites on your phone, easy
Visit
Upvote 95
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Vzy makes it easy for you to create amazing websites without coding, from your mobile device or computer. Pre-made templates, fast customization, simple analytics and CRM all in one platform.
Launched in
Web App
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
by
Vzy
About this launch
Vzy
Make pro websites on your phone, no code required.
6
reviews
98
followers
Follow for updates
Vzy by
Vzy
was hunted by
Evans Akanno
in
Web App
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
. Made by
Evans Akanno
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
Vzy
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 6 users. This is Vzy's first launch.
Upvotes
95
Comments
18
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#17
