Home
→
Product
→
VZNZ
VZNZ
PokemonGo for NFTs
VZNZ brings your favourite digital collectables into the real world. We create scavenger hunts and collaborate with your favourite brands, artists and creators to bring you amazing experiences and a safe and easy way to explore the Web3-space.
Launched in
Android
,
Augmented Reality
,
Live Events
+1 by
VZNZ
About this launch
VZNZ
PokemonGo for NFTs
VZNZ by
VZNZ
was hunted by
Nico Owsianowski
in
Android
,
Augmented Reality
,
Live Events
. Made by
Nico Owsianowski
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
VZNZ
is not rated yet. This is VZNZ's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#155
