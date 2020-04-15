Discussion
Paras Chopra
Hello hunters, Often marketing and product teams want to do quick fixes to their websites - a typo here, an error there, some additions to money pages or refresh outdated information that is no longer relevant. VWO Deploy is built just for that. With a no-code, point and click editor, you can quickly edit websites without relying on developers. Teams wanting to relay information quickly in COVID times will find the software incredibly useful. We've decided to launch VWO Deploy as a free product till the pandemic lasts. Feedback from the PH community is gold for us - let us know how you'd like to use VWO Deploy! Thank you all.
Does it need a specific CMS?
@cxmemories No, it does not depend on how the existing page is created. You need to install a one time JS tag on the website, and once done, all changes can be configured and released using the product.
