VV.Ventures
Ranked #12 for today
VV.Ventures
Ventures from the Visualize Value community
VV.Ventures presents projects from the Visualize Value community of entrepreneurs
Launched in
Web3
,
Business
,
Community
by
VV.Ventures
About this launch
VV.Ventures
Ventures from the Visualize Value community
VV.Ventures by
VV.Ventures
was hunted by
Mehmet Aydın Baytaş
in
Web3
,
Business
,
Community
. Made by
Mehmet Aydın Baytaş
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
VV.Ventures
is not rated yet. This is VV.Ventures's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
-
Report