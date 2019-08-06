Discussion
Andrei Hrabouski
Hey PH, Andrei from the Vuestic Admin team here. On average it takes 480 hours to design and build a solid UI kit of the admin panel. Apart from building a UI kit, you have to spend hours on issues that are common for most applications: basic application structure, routing setup, configuration, utility services, build and deployment routines. Vuestic Admin is an admin panel template that provides high quality UI Kit and Demo application for free. Use it as a "building blocks" to save time on developing admin panel of your app Vuestic Admin 2.0 update includes: - new, high quality component design independent of Bootstrap - truly reusable components - more pages with tables and forms Chect it out: https://vuestic.epicmax.co/ We'd love get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions!
Clean design, highly customizable. Great job!
number one admin in Vue world
Cool dashboard! Especially widgets and number of pages with map!