Vue Formulate
The easiest way to build forms with Vue
Justin Schroeder
Maker
Do you write Vue code? Do you have to deal with forms in your Vue code? Do you find that existing solutions for dealing with forms in your Vue code leave you wanting more? Us too! We’ve hit 2.0 status on Vue Formulate, which we’ve been using as our in-house solution for handling forms in Vue for a few years now. 2.0 is a complete re-write and includes comprehensive documentation for using Formulate in your own project. We’d love to hear what you think. Also, stars, issues, and PRs are all welcomed :)
