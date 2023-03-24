Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vue Advertising
Vue Advertising

Vue Advertising

Simplify programmatic ad-ops in Vue applications.

Free
Embed
We believe content is core to any modern society. However, monetising content with modern development tools is increasingly difficult. Integrate ads in your app the “Vue way". Vue-Advertising provides helpers for integrating complex ad setups in Vue projects.
Launched in Open Source, Advertising, Developer Tools +1 by
Vue Advertising
monday.com for startups
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out Vue-Advertising! I'd love your feedback on what we do. What are you looking to build with it? Feel free to open an Issue or a PR with a feature request. Much love from the Storipress team"

Vue Advertising
The makers of Vue Advertising
About this launch
Vue Advertising
Vue AdvertisingSimplify programmatic ad-ops in Vue applications.
0
reviews
18
followers
Vue Advertising by
Vue Advertising
was hunted by
Alex Pan
in Open Source, Advertising, Developer Tools. Made by
Alex Pan
,
David Peng
and
Kevin
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Vue Advertising
is not rated yet. This is Vue Advertising's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#65