Home
→
Product
→
Vtiger CPQ
Vtiger CPQ
Delight customers with hassle-free quote generation
Free Options
Vtiger CPQ is an add-on in Vtiger CRM designed for sales reps to easily create quotes. With Product Options, Product Rules, and Discount Rules, it helps them prepare quotes accurately and quickly while prompting them to upsell.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
CRM
by
About this launch
