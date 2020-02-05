VSUAL
A new high-end print on demand marketplace for artists.
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Charlie Clark
Maker
Hey PH! I built VSUAL because I was frustrated with the existing Print On Demand marketplaces out there, which tend to suffer from cluttered design, ship low quality products and try to up-sell customers with iPhone cases, shower curtains and fanny packs. Unlike the other services, VSUAL is focused on selling beautiful, museum grade framed and unframed art prints, with a clean UI that makes is easy to shop and sell. We provide artists with the tools to easily upload their artwork and open a beautiful shop. Artists set their own markup, which is a percentage of the base price of each product they receive when they make a sale. When a sale is made, the artist gets paid and we take it from there, handling printing, packaging and shipping. As of today, we have 30+ incredible artists selling their amazing artwork on the platform. I'd love to hear your thoughts, and if you're an artist, you can apply to open a shop at https://vsual.co/sell! Thanks :) Charlie
UpvoteShare