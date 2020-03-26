Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dane Sirois
Maker
Hey PH! My friend Hayden and I decided to make this app after hanging out one night being bored with not having any sports to watch so we decided we would try making the computer play itself in Madden. We found it quite entertaining and the entrepreneurial spirit in us saw an opportunity to build a platform around it. We had already started working on it when the COVID-19 mess hit and all the sports started being canceled. While it wasn't initially inspired from that, hopefully it helps fill that void for people while we all self quarantine. Our longer term vision for the product is to look into building a betting platform around it and to facilitate a proper league for each sport where we enact entire seasons of scheduled games. Looking forward to hearing everyones feedback!
Upvote (1)Share