vscode Testing Playground

Using Testing Playground? It's an amazing debugging tool right? But what if we could bring it inside vscode and avoid context switching and the hell of 10000 open? vscode Testing Library is a vscode extension that comes to solve your problem.
Hello there! Introducing my very first vscode extension. vscode Testing Library comes like many products, to solve a problem. My team and I have been using Testing Playground a lot lately. I noticed during pair programming sessions, and after a hard time debugging, we could end up with millions (exaggerating) of Testing Library tabs open on chrome (or your preferred browser), which might end up being distracting or confusing. vscode Testing library opens inside your vscode environment, avoiding context switching and will reuse the vscode tab for future results. It's open source! https://github.com/aganglada/vsc... Please let me know if you like it, give it some love and free free to contribute if you thing something else could be added to it. Thank you in advance everyone!
