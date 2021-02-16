vscode Testing Playground

discussion
Alejandro
MakerWeb Engineer
Hello there! Introducing my very first vscode extension. vscode Testing Library comes like many products, to solve a problem. My team and I have been using Testing Playground a lot lately. I noticed during pair programming sessions, and after a hard time debugging, we could end up with millions (exaggerating) of Testing Library tabs open on chrome (or your preferred browser), which might end up being distracting or confusing. vscode Testing library opens inside your vscode environment, avoiding context switching and will reuse the vscode tab for future results. It's open source! https://github.com/aganglada/vsc... Please let me know if you like it, give it some love and free free to contribute if you thing something else could be added to it. Thank you in advance everyone!
