discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Frenco
Maker19, Developer, Student at UIT
Hi ProductHunt 👋! I'm Frenco, a 19-years old CS student who started making products. This is my first ever product launch on ProductHunt and I'm so excited. During the first week of 2021, I've noticed the rise of OSS Notion related tools. Being a student, software engineer who spends most of my time on Notion and VSCode, I also thought to myself of creating one. And it has become VSCode Notion. Notion, being one of the best tools a team could use, whether it is related to college or work, I always have to deal with it. When I'm coding, I would always have a Notion page opened up to check things such as todo notes and programming guidelines. But sometimes, you open your laptop to code, and having to open things again has become a hassle. I made VSCode Notion to make my life easier in such cases. VSCode Notion is an open-source, cross-platform extension for Visual Studio Code. It has features as following. 📄 View Notion pages while you're coding 🔓 Supports both private + public pages 🗓️ Browse recently opened pages 📌 Bookmark important ones for next times I hope it is a useful tool for other people, as it is one for me. I'm looking forward to hearing everyone's feedback. I'll be around and will be more than happy to answer all questions. Thanks.
Share