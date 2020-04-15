Discussion
Edward Thomas
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! We just released our first full version of VReel (replacing our MVP). The VReel platform gives content creators access to dynamic drone footage from all over the world. Our contributors add hundreds of new videos each month ensuring that there is a fresh selection of drone footage for creators to choose from. VReel subscriptions make sure that you get the best possible deal on professional drone footage that you can find online. With simple no strings attached licensing, you can use the videos in any kind of video project, including for commercial use! Sign up for 5 free clips, and cancel at any time - no minimum contract periods. We want everyone to have access to drone shots, allowing them to take their video production to the next level, without breaking the bank!
