vPark Travel (Tour of San Francisco)

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Darren Gozali
MakerBuilding experience market fit
Hi PH's Travel Addicts! Let's revive the dying in-bound travel industry destroyed by COVID. We are very excited to be featured on Product Hunt and we would love to hear your feedback. Book your first tour - www.vpark.io/travel TODAY ONLY - we will give a 20% discount to product hunt users for any reservation made today (must finalize within 3 days), please indicate PH20 when emailing us for a reservation The listed certified guide will bring you or your group to the first city we provide, San Francisco. Zoom has been a challenge for the travel industry as it is not making guides safe from covid and the guide is limited with their phones to show the scenery while doing a virtual tour. We have a set of prerecorded 360 movies used by our guide to give a tour that sounds just like an in-person tour. Great for those who can’t go to travel physically, those who want to hang out with guides to practice English, team building inside your company, and those who want to spend meaningful time with friends.
Share
This looks awesome.
Is there a live person for each tour? Can you ask them questions? Can you talk to other people on the tour? Does everyone hear the questions? ...and they are using prerecorded segments to show off the tour? Would like to see a real demo of what you get, as the current explainer video just leave me with more questions.
@phil_maher YES: you will be traveling with the tour guide you pick. They are certified guides in the San Francisco area. They are no longer doing much in-person tour due to the lockdown in San Francisco. YES: there can be other participants if you want to bring your group or open to be with strangers. You can talk to other participants and mute them if they are noisy. Could you please send me an email to admin@vpark.io with your availability for a demo? I appreciate your question very much.
absolutely love the random adventure mode! What a great way to start planning a trip 🙂