VoxReply

Use your voice to craft faster email replies, by Findly.AI

Free
Embed
Effortlessly draft emails using your voice! Powered by GPT-4, this intuitive tool supports 50+ languages & customizable tones. Tackle email anxiety, improve accessibility, and simplify communication. Try it now! 🎙️✉️🌍
Launched in Email, Writing, Artificial Intelligence by
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
About this launch
Use Your Voice to Craft Faster Email Replies, by Findly.AI
0
reviews
8
followers
VoxReply by
was hunted by
Lou Maciel
in Email, Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Lou Maciel
,
Pedro Nascimento
and
Jonathan Aeschlimann
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is VoxReply's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#78