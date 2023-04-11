Products
VoxReply
VoxReply
Use your voice to craft faster email replies, by Findly.AI
Effortlessly draft emails using your voice! Powered by GPT-4, this intuitive tool supports 50+ languages & customizable tones. Tackle email anxiety, improve accessibility, and simplify communication. Try it now! 🎙️✉️🌍
Launched in
Email
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
VoxReply
About this launch
VoxReply
Use Your Voice to Craft Faster Email Replies, by Findly.AI
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
VoxReply by
VoxReply
was hunted by
Lou Maciel
in
Email
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lou Maciel
,
Pedro Nascimento
and
Jonathan Aeschlimann
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
VoxReply
is not rated yet. This is VoxReply's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#78
