Hello, Product Hunters! @kevin, thank you for hunting us! We are happy to introduce you Voxes – feedback-gathering tool dedicated to product leaders. We’ve implemented new voting system, which lets you choose between nice to have, important and critical features to capture more precise information. Voxes key features are: * Public and private Product Roadmap with custom statuses (see our roadmap in live environment: https://feedback.voxes.io) * Posts and comments markdown * Internationalization * Setting estimated date for posts * Option for whitelabel We believe that an effective collaboration with users is a crucial factor in project development. Moreover, Voxes lets you get a priceless advantage over your competitors. Pricing is especially prepared for Indie makers and early-stage startups. Check out our tool, sign up for free and explore new possibilities. You can register with 30% discount for Product Hunters through this link: https://voxes.io/register?coupon... or just contact us after creating an account. We’d love to hear what you think! Let’s celebrate with us Voxes launch :) Patryk, Voxes Founder
