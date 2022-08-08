Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Voxblock
Ranked #20 for today
Voxblock
The screen free audiobook player
Visit
Upvote 3
10% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Voxblock is a new physical format for audiobooks. There's no screen, no internet connection, and no need for any apps. In a world of constant updates and connectivity problems, we like to keep things simple.
Launched in
Books
,
Audio
,
Entertainment
by
Voxblock
About this launch
Voxblock
The screen free audiobook player
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Voxblock by
Voxblock
was hunted by
Tom Williams
in
Books
,
Audio
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Tom Williams
and
Rebecca
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
Voxblock
is not rated yet. This is Voxblock's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#22
Report