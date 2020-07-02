VOX Music Player for iPad

Discussion
Julia Petrus
Our engineers did a great job of delivering all features of the original VOX Music Player on iPad - lossless sounding, custom equalizer, unlimited cloud storage, and more. From NOW on, you can enjoy the uncompromised sound quality of your music on any Apple device - Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
Awesome app
Great iPad experience, love it!
It was like instagram on iPad and now VOX is great on iPad. Instagram — you are the last.
I love the MacOS app and can't wait to dive into this. Is the USB-C output lossless or primarily the audio playback on the device?
@alex_behrmann1 You would need to hook up your device with an external DAC to get lossless playback. If you want to get some additional details please reach our tech. support desk https://vox.rocks/support