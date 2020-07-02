  1. Home
VOX Music Player for iPad

High resolution, compression-less music player for iPad

VOX for iPad is finally launched. A unique audio engine is designed to play your favorite Hi-Res music with no compression at all. Plus, keep all your tracks in Unlimited Cloud with the original quality. Enjoy the full music power on iPad with a new outlook.
Julia Petrus
Our engineers did a great job of delivering all features of the original VOX Music Player on iPad - lossless sounding, custom equalizer, unlimited cloud storage, and more. From NOW on, you can enjoy the uncompromised sound quality of your music on any Apple device - Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
Nikita Pavlov
Awesome app
Sergey Kudryashov
Great iPad experience, love it!
Sergey Kudryashov
It was like instagram on iPad and now VOX is great on iPad. Instagram — you are the last.
Alex Behrmann
I love the MacOS app and can't wait to dive into this. Is the USB-C output lossless or primarily the audio playback on the device?
VOX Support Team
@alex_behrmann1 You would need to hook up your device with an external DAC to get lossless playback. If you want to get some additional details please reach our tech. support desk https://vox.rocks/support
