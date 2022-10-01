Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Vox Cleaner
See Vox Cleaner’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vox Cleaner V2
Ranked #13 for today

Vox Cleaner V2

Voxel model cleaner, exporter & add-on for Blender

Free Options
Embed
From cleaning the mesh, to UV mapping, generating a texture and baking - all you need is a single click. Pixel-Perfect Textures, Single-Click Exports, 8 Times Faster Cleaning & much more!
Ideal for game developers and game artists!
Launched in Design Tools, Developer Tools, YouTube +1 by
Vox Cleaner
About this launch
Vox CleanerSingle-click voxel model cleaner add-on for Blender
0
reviews
29
followers
Vox Cleaner V2 by
Vox Cleaner
was hunted by
Farhan Shaikh
in Design Tools, Developer Tools, YouTube. Made by
Farhan Shaikh
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Vox Cleaner
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 3rd, 2021.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#214