Vox Cleaner
Voxel model cleaner, exporter & add-on for Blender
From cleaning the mesh, to UV mapping, generating a texture and baking - all you need is a single click. Pixel-Perfect Textures, Single-Click Exports, 8 Times Faster Cleaning & much more!
Ideal for game developers and game artists!
Design Tools
Developer Tools
YouTube
Vox Cleaner
About this launch
Vox Cleaner
Single-click voxel model cleaner add-on for Blender
Vox Cleaner by
Vox Cleaner
was hunted by
Farhan Shaikh
Design Tools
Developer Tools
YouTube
Farhan Shaikh
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Vox Cleaner
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 3rd, 2021.
