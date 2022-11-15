Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Voucherz
Ranked #5 for today
Voucherz
Coupon codes management for salesforce marketing cloud
Visit
Upvote 3
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Voucherz is a no-code app which allows to create or import unique codes and use them in your communications without AmpScript nor Automations of any kind.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
by
Voucherz
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Voucherz
Coupon Codes Management for Salesforce Marketing Cloud
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Voucherz by
Voucherz
was hunted by
Mounir Nejjai
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Mounir Nejjai
and
Christelle Leste-Miraumont
. Featured on November 19th, 2022.
Voucherz
is not rated yet. This is Voucherz's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#252
Report