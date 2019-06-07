Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Vottify

Vottify

Vote or create your own public or private battles

#4 Product of the DayToday
Everyone can create your own battles, share with friend and vote. Its first global battle website version. When you vote any brand, people or company we created unique images for your vote and unique title & description for sharing.
Reviews
Seymur Abiyev
 
Helpful
  • Seymur Abiyev
    Seymur Abiyev
    Pros: 

    Fast wok, design usability is highly recommended, used the last development technologies

    Cons: 

    I don’t familiar with any alternatives

    I know only one global social voting system and it is this one

    Seymur Abiyev has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Huseyn Naghiyev
Huseyn Naghiyev
Maker
Try or first projec, please. We are waiting your comments ) thanks ;)
UpvoteShare
Elxan Seyidov
Elxan Seyidov
First voting platform. Incredible, creative and colorful design, i like it so much!!!
UpvoteShare