Jake Prins
Maker
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! Have some ideas you’re interested in working on but just need a bit more feedback before you prioritize them? Well, I'm happy to launch the new Voting Portal of Apideck! You can now start collecting requests at scale and streamline your platform roadmap. Customers and potential leads visiting your Apideck ecosystem can vote for their integrations through the new voting page. Here they can easily upvote it, explain why it would be helpful, and indicate how important it is to them. Integrations upvotes also automatically contribute to the integration’s impact score, which you can use to prioritize integrations down the road. Inside Apideck you and your team can easily keep track of all requested integrations. And, it's all integrated with the Apideck Network so there are over 14,000 products to request!
An excellent solution to keep track of interest in third party integrations with your product! Seamlessly integrated in the marketplace as well.
Nice one! In what ways are you guys similar and different from Upvoty?
@ali_alsayed Thanks, Ali! The Voting Portal is part of Apideck Ecosystem and more focused on integrations. You can read more about Ecosystem here: https://www.apideck.com/products...
Hi @ali_alsayed, to some degree! The voting portal is exclusive for integrations and comes with a pre-existing 14,000+ integrations database resulting in a seamless request flow. Are you using Upvoty at this moment?
@gertjanwilde I was looking at Upvoty the other days but I’m not using it as of now.
Great idea! Good move, less headaches and sleepless nights for many CPO's or product owners. The truth of prioritisation will be in the data, and data is knowledge that will help them to better model their business cases.