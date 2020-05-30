Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Jamie Lottering
Maker
I built this product in a little over a week with my spare time as a fun experiment. My hope is that it provides some value to bloggers, shops, and any other site owners out there that desire non-Facebook like buttons and reactions without having to fully buy-in to something like Disqus. It uses Twemoji by default in order for the reactions to render consistently across devices but you can turn that off and revert to native emojis per embed. There are no default styles (though you can include them as an opt-in) in order for every site that uses VoteVibe to appear as if they are native-reactions and not just a widget. Payments and subscription management is all through Stripe. The price is low at only $2.99 a month but I hope to expand the offerings with other pricing tiers with additional functionality if there is any demand for it.
