Home
Product
Voterr
Ranked #8 for today
Voterr
Adds a like/dislike and comment feature to all webpages
Free
Like/Dislike/Comment on any page on the web. Anonymously comment through the sidebar, whether it's a YouTube video, a Wikipedia page, or any of your favorite websites. Or create an account to like/dislike webpages.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Community
by
Voterr
About this launch
Voterr
Adds a like/dislike and comment feature to all webpages
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Voterr by
Voterr
was hunted by
Iraz Tejani
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Community
. Made by
Iraz Tejani
. Featured on August 20th, 2022.
Voterr
is not rated yet. This is Voterr's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
-
Report