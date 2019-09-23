Log InSign up
VoterInvest

Donate to campaigns based on policy, not politics

VoterInvest helps you find the highest impact candidates at the federal, state, and local levels based on the policies you care about most.
We created VoterInvest for people that care about policy issues, but can't stand politics. You select which policy solutions you want to see implemented, and VoterInvest algorithmically scores candidates from across the country to find the highest ROI campaigns for you to support. Unlike everything else in politics, all recommendations are data-driven and based on each candidate's past actions rather than campaign promises. The current version of VoterInvest.com is very much a work in progress, so we'd really appreciate any feedback and are happy to answer any questions.
