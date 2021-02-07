discussion
Hi there, I have some Saas applications and needed a way to simply embed some votings on it (Feature votings and rankings), without the need for login and complexity. I had the idea of creating Votehub after I searched and found nothing with this ease of integration and use. "VoteHub is a real-time voting platform made to simplify creating and embedding votings in your site or web app." Some features include: - Easy to embed with an iframe (doesn't need voter login, VoteHub provides a Voter UUID to your application) - Create Votings, Rankings, and Feature Votings - Highly customizable votings (change colors, maximum votes per voter, the number of winners, etc) I hope VoteHub is useful for you too. Cheers
