  1. Home
  2.  → Voteflix

Voteflix

The way to rate and review Netflix shows.

#2 Product of the DayApril 25, 2020
Voteflix is the way to rate and review Netflix shows. Join community to make people save time while deciding what to watch!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Maker
Hey hunters 🙌 I've just published the first version of Voteflix 🎉 I was feeling the lack of being able to rate and review Netflix shows and knowing that there are lots of people have the same feeling was a huge motivation to me! Let me know about your feedbacks and suggestions. I hope you enjoy using it.
Upvote (5)Share
needgap
needgap
@bedirhan_karadogan Congratulations on the launch! There are couple of Netflix related need gaps posted on my platform, such as 'Alert me when Netflix has the movie I want' - https://needgap.com/problems/106... which you might be interested in addressing. You're welcome to join that discussion and build what people want.
Upvote (1)Share
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Maker
@needgap this would be great addition. Thanks for the heads up 🖖
Upvote (1)Share
Furkan Demirturk
Furkan Demirturk
Brilliant idea! I will use it.
Upvote (2)Share
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Maker
@furkand thank you! I hope you enjoy it, I would love to hear further feedbacks.
UpvoteShare
Efe
Efe
I really liked the concept of this. Thanks!
Upvote (1)Share
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Maker
@efe_oge great! Thanks for the feedback 🙌
UpvoteShare
mach13
mach13
looks great!
Upvote (1)Share
ADitya Kandari
ADitya Kandari
Always wanted something like this.Thanks Beduerhan 🙌
Upvote (1)Share