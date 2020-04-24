Voteflix
The way to rate and review Netflix shows.
#2 Product of the DayApril 25, 2020
Bedirhan Karadoğan
Maker
Hey hunters 🙌 I've just published the first version of Voteflix 🎉 I was feeling the lack of being able to rate and review Netflix shows and knowing that there are lots of people have the same feeling was a huge motivation to me! Let me know about your feedbacks and suggestions. I hope you enjoy using it.
@bedirhan_karadogan Congratulations on the launch! There are couple of Netflix related need gaps posted on my platform, such as 'Alert me when Netflix has the movie I want' - https://needgap.com/problems/106... which you might be interested in addressing. You're welcome to join that discussion and build what people want.
Brilliant idea! I will use it.
Always wanted something like this.Thanks Beduerhan 🙌