VoteByMail

Hi Everyone! I built this because voting by mail and pressuring states for vote by mail needs to go viral on social media so I built a site to help power this movement. Please register to vote by mail, share this on social media, and let me know if you have any feedback! Background: I've been starting social powered COVID-19 projects (www.masks4all.co and www.testandtace.com) full-time since early March and this seemed like an important thing to create because I couldn't find any voter reg sites that are purely focused on vote by mail.
Kinda wild that it varies so much by state—thanks for making this!
@sarahsemark Agreed and no problem!
'Wondering how to vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic?' I'd assume the same way people are going to WalMart, Target, Stop & Shop, etc. - in person, with a mask and gloves if you want - your choice considering even the CDC is now saying the virus has a lower mortality rate than the flu - and almost every study based on the actual data in the US backs this. That way there's less Voter Fraud (countless cases of mail in voting being a large contributor to this)...
@justin_rockmore Hey Justin! Thanks for taking the time to comment. While I understand your concern is about vote by mail fraud, I just want to point out that this false narrative being pushed by our President isn't true and has been widely debunked. The Commissioner of the Federal Elections Commission actually released a statement today to set the record straight: "There's simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that voting by mail causes fraud. None." I'd encourage you to read more about this here: https://twitter.com/EllenLWeintr...
@justin_rockmore I would also point out that it's not true that the virus has a lower mortality rate than the flu. It's true that the CDC came out with a (widely criticized) new set of estimates, however, it's based on five scenarios, all of which have at least as much or greater mortality than the flu. https://www.buzzfeednews.com/art...
Thanks for making this, Cam. So important to get ahead of the game and get people thinking about + registered for voting by mail later this year.
@andrew_tp Thanks Andrew! Agreed all around.
Really important! Thank you for making this site.
@lurie_kimmerle No problem! Thanks for checking it out and commenting.