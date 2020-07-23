Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Vote Forward
Vote Forward
Send letters to voters 💌
Politics
Tech
+ 1
Vote Forward makes it straightforward and simple to actually make a difference in the November election. Write letters from the comfort of your own home to swing voters. Letter recipients are ~4% more likely to vote than those who don't get any. 🚀
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
7 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send