Vote for Belarus

VOTEism for Belarus is a political opinion poll app. If you are a Belarusian you can download the VOTEism app and vote for your Presidential Candidate. Your votes are encrypted using public key cryptography.
Hi Hunters, ** If there is something important you read today, this is it. ** The recently concluded 2020 Presidential Election in Belarus has been controversial and has resulted in protests across Belarus. VOTEism is a political opinion poll app originally made for the 2020 USA Presidential Election. We now believe VOTEism is needed in every country that has a democracy. Accordingly, VOTEism now supports opinion polling for Belarus. If you are a Belarusian you can download the VOTEism app from the links below and vote for your Presidential Candidate. Your votes are encrypted using public key cryptography. 🖇️ LINKS: iOS: https://ios.voteism.org Android: https://android.voteism.org VOTEism for Belarus: https://docs.voteism.org/countri... Transparency: https://docs.voteism.org/transpa... VOTEism is built and published by a small and independent software company (AskDesis INC.) based in the United States. We have no political, governmental, corporate, or media affiliation. And finally, if you have friends in Belarus, please spread the message. Thank you ProductHunt, for letting us post again. You are an awesome team. Amara.
