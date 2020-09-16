Voodle for Web

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Tamara Turner
🎈
I love desktop record! Especially since I spend most of my time on my laptop these days. Though my iOS app still works great for quick records when I am out and about.
Share
Upvote (3)
@tamara_turner1 so glad to hear that! it's been a game changer.
We launched our MVP app on iOS this summer and rapidly learned from our users that we needed to prioritize being able to record voodles using the webcam. We just aren't out and about on our phones as much anymore (Thanks COVID!!). Suddenly remote teams are finding short-form async video as an awesome tool for staying connected. Sometimes endless slack strings and exhausting zoom calls just won't cut it. We are excited to hear what the Product Hunt community has to say.
Share
Upvote (3)
I’ve worked with hundreds of sales organizations comprising thousands of sales people. http://linkedin.com/in/anthonyla... For good or bad, I have experience with almost every sales tool that exists. Today’s working environment takes away the most important tool a sales person uses....IN PERSON FACE TIME with a client or internal resources (product/acct mgmt/etc...)! Sure we can use video comm tools, but that requires synchronous timing and everyone puts AT LEAST 30MIN on your calendar for that, droves me crazy!! People work differently today. What was 3pm “email catch-up” on your calendar is now 3pm “managing kids” and email is 8pm on the couch. Point is, a-synchronous video communication is the most powerful tool a sales person can use today!!!!! Either internal or external. Short form video gets you “in-person” communication, it does it efficiently and is consumable when you and the client (or your VP of Sales) have time to give it attention. Lots of applications here. Voodle is on the right track with this product!
Share
Upvote (1)
excited now to include my android friends and co workers, and adding desktop record will be great to get the entire team connected!
@aaron_rhodes1 thanks! we are so happy voodle teams can be inclusive of everyone! not just iOS users. thanks for the support.