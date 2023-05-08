Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vonsole
Vonsole
Vercel deployment monitor in the Mac menu bar
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Managing a ton of Vercel products can be painful. It can take 5+ clicks to find the latest deployment that failed or check the environment variable. Vonsole helps you track and manage your Vercel deployments easily right in your Mac menu bar.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Menu Bar Apps
by
Vonsole
About this launch
Vonsole
Vercel deployment monitor in the Mac menu bar
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Vonsole by
Vonsole
was hunted by
Yogi Seetharaman
in
Developer Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Yogi Seetharaman
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Vonsole
is not rated yet. This is Vonsole's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report