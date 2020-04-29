Deals
Volunteer Developers
Free development help for businesses fighting COVID-19
A list of software agencies that are willing to provide FREE development support to the fight against COVID-19. If your startup is battling COVID, apply to get help.
All agencies are vetted by YouTeam — a YC-backed platform for hiring remote developers.
