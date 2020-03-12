  1. Home
Volumio

The audiophile music player

For Music Lovers, By Music Lovers.
Volumio is an open source audiophile music player. It is designed and fine-tuned for high-quality music playback and it runs on a variety of devices such as Raspberry PI and other microcomputers as well as PCs and Notebooks.
Monica Ferreira
Monica Ferreira
Maker
Maker
Hey guys! If you are an music enthusiast, Volumio is a great music player for you to try. Free and open source, it's specially to listen your favorite music in high-quality sound reproduction! Volumio is a true HI-FI Digital Music player: an audiophile sound system tailored to offer uncompromised Audio Quality. You control the software through their web-UI: a web application that allows easy and intuitive control of your playback session through your Smartphone, Tablet, PC or simply anything that has a browser.
PrepxUs
PrepxUs
so there are many music player, that offer such a capability, does this music player offer any exclusive feature.
