Volume Control Pro

Control iPhone volume in 1% increments

This app lets you pick your phones volume in 1% increments, rather than the 6-7% changes you get from the volume buttons on the side of the phone.
It's great for people who have sensitive ears and are particular about how their music or podcasts sound.
