Home
→
Volume Control Pro
Volume Control Pro
Control iPhone volume in 1% increments
iPhone
Music
get it
UPVOTE
12
This app lets you pick your phones volume in 1% increments, rather than the 6-7% changes you get from the volume buttons on the side of the phone.
It's great for people who have sensitive ears and are particular about how their music or podcasts sound.
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
