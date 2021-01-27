discussion
Szőgyényi Zoltán
Maker
CEO @ Themesberg
Hey PH again, 👋 Together with Victor and Robert we launched our first React.js and Bootstrap 5 admin dashboard interface and UI library a few days ago. So what is this good for? For devs working with React.js it's a great way to save time and even money when getting started with a web app. You already get all of the components, pages, and the general structure of the project to dive into your own ideas much faster. Why is it open source? A lot of our products are built using open source libraries, so we feel like we have a duty to give back to the community. Although we always have a pro version of an open-source project, the quality of the two versions are exactly the same. The single difference is that the pro version comes with more goodies. Here are a few highlights: - 100 React.js components - 10 example pages (dashboard, sign in, sign up, etc) - Latest Bootstrap 5 as the CSS Framework - Sass source files included - Based on the popular create-react-app repository and react-bootstrap library - Open source under the MIT License (Github repository) There's also a pro version available with twice as many components, pages, features, and plugins. It's called Volt React Pro which you can check out. This product was brought to you by the Themesberg team ❤️
@juanpablosarmi appreciate it Juan! Your PH today is awesome also :)