Danny Postma
Anything from Themesberg is an instant download/buy. Their level of quality is unmatched in the template world 🔥
@dannypostmaa Appreciate it, Danny! Especially coming from a great maker like yourself 😇
Congrats on the launch dude, really amazing work
@musharofchy Thank you, Musharof! Appreciate it 😁
Hey PH again, 👋 Together with my friend and colleague Robert we just launched the first Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard using only vanilla JS. It got over 200 stars on the public Github repository in just under 48 hours! About 2 months ago Bootstrap 5 was released removing jQuery as a dependency so we thought it would be fun to create a user dashboard template with only vanilla JS using the newest version of the CSS Framework. Here are a few highlights: - over 200 high-quality custom styled Bootstrap 5 components - 11 example pages (dashboard, sign in, sign up and so on) - 3 custom styles plugins - vanilla JS - Sass files included - Gulp + BrowserSync workflow - Open source under the MIT License (Github repository) There is also a pro version available which has over 1000 components, 20 example pages and 10 plugins including a full calendar app, MapBox integration, advanced selectors and many more. You can also use the code SUMMER35 to get a 35% discount! This product was brought to you by the Themesberg team ❤️