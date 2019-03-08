Log InSign up
Volpe by publica.la

A web reader for PDF & EPUB to enrich your publications

Volpe is the best reader for PDF & EPUB files. You can use Volpe to highlight the text, create summaries, translate the text, create citations and even transform the text to voice.
Use Volpe to share your documents, books, magazines and newspapers now!
Helpful
    Pros: 

    Easy to use

    Cons: 

    Nothing

    Glad to see new interactive readers for PDF. Functional and beautiful design, easy to use, works well in different operational systems and gadgets . This can be really helpful for students!

    Laura Lemke has used this product for one day.
    Pros: 

    It converts text to audio automatically

    Cons: 

    Can see their pricing plans

    I'd love to integrate this with Dropbox

    daniel laurino has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Makers
It's time to reinvent PDF. We created Volpe to help people share their publications and offer a better and interactive experience effortlessly.
We believe you deserve a better experience when reading PDFs and EPUBs and Volpe is our take on it. We have a lot in the pipeline, but you can give it a try today https://demo.publica.la/reader/t... Please, share your feedback!
Interesting approach to a common problem
