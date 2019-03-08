Volpe is the best reader for PDF & EPUB files. You can use Volpe to highlight the text, create summaries, transalte the text, create citations and even transformt the text to voice.
Use Volpe to share your docuemnts, books, magazines and newspapers now!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Pablo LaurinoMaker@pablo_laurino
It's time to reinvent PDF. We created Volpe to help people share their publications and offer a better and interactive experience effortlessly.
Upvote (1)Share·