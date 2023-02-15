Sign in
Volón
Ranked #9 for today
Volón
A plain-text notes app with a focus on the keyboard.
Free
A local-first, plain-text, keyboard-focused notes app for taking notes at work. It's centered on markdown and has IDE-like text editing shortcuts (e.g. copy line down, move line up, etc.)
Launched in
Writing
,
Notes
,
Text Editors
+1 by
Volón
About this launch
Volón
A plain-text notes app with a focus on the keyboard.
Volón by
Volón
was hunted by
Daniel Golden
in
Writing
,
Notes
,
Text Editors
. Made by
Daniel Golden
Featured on February 16th, 2023.
Volón
is not rated yet. This is Volón's first launch.
