Volón
Volón

A plain-text notes app with a focus on the keyboard.

A local-first, plain-text, keyboard-focused notes app for taking notes at work. It’s centered on markdown and has IDE-like text editing shortcuts (e.g. copy line down, move line up, etc.)
Launched in Writing, Notes, Text Editors by
Volón
About this launch
Volón
Volón by
was hunted by
Daniel Golden
in Writing, Notes, Text Editors. Made by
Daniel Golden
. Featured on February 16th, 2023.
